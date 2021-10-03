Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) shareholders have earned a 44% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) share price has soared 200% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. We note the stock price is up 2.9% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Datametrex AI became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Datametrex AI rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 44% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Datametrex AI better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Datametrex AI you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

