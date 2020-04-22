What Is Datang Environment Industry Group's (HKG:1272) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Datang Environment Industry Group (HKG:1272) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 36% in the last month alone, although it is still down 25% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 42% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Datang Environment Industry Group

How Does Datang Environment Industry Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Datang Environment Industry Group's P/E of 14.02 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Datang Environment Industry Group has a higher P/E than the average (11.0) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

SEHK:1272 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Datang Environment Industry Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Datang Environment Industry Group's earnings per share fell by 71% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 29% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Datang Environment Industry Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Datang Environment Industry Group's net debt is considerable, at 245% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Datang Environment Industry Group's P/E Ratio

Datang Environment Industry Group's P/E is 14.0 which is above average (9.4) in its market. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Datang Environment Industry Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.3 to 14.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.