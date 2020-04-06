DataPath Awarded U.S. Army STT SMRRS Task Order Under RS3 Contract

DULUTH, Ga., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions and technical support services, announced today they have been awarded a Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) task order by Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) on behalf of Project Manager Tactical Network (PM TN), Product Manager Mission Network (PdM MN).

"DataPath has a long-standing business partnership with PEO-C3T and the U.S. Army, serving as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for the WIN-T Increment 2 (INC 2) Satellite Transportable Terminals (STTs)," said Barry Botts, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, DataPath. "For over two decades, DataPath has focused on supporting the critical mission of the Army and we look forward to continuing our support for decades to come."

Under this contract, DataPath will provide Sustainment Maintenance (Reset), Repair, Replace and Support (SMRRS) services and support. These activities will include restoring the INC2 STTs to their original functional capability in accordance with the equipment configuration baseline to support utilization of these systems both at home station and as part of deployed mission operations for critical Tactical Network Transport at-the-halt capability.

