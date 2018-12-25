Is Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) A Financially Sound Company?

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is DTSS will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While DTSS has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

See our latest analysis for Datasea

Does DTSS’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on DTSS’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if DTSS is a high-growth company. DTSS delivered a negative revenue growth of -99%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

NasdaqCM:DTSS Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Does DTSS’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Datasea doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at DTSS’s US$78k in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$1.0m, with a current ratio of 13.12x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Next Steps:

DTSS’s soft top-line growth means having no debt on its balance sheet isn’t necessarily the best thing. Shareholders should understand why the company isn’t opting for cheaper cost of capital to fund future growth, and why financial flexibility is needed at this stage in its business cycle. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure DTSS has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Datasea to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has DTSS’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



