Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) shareholders have endured a 34% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) shareholders, since the share price is down 37% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 5.4%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Datasonic Group Berhad became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

With a rather small yield of just 1.3% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 16% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Datasonic Group Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Datasonic Group Berhad will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Datasonic Group Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Datasonic Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Is Datasonic Group Berhad cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

