DataWeave joins Amazon Advertising Partner Network to help brands drive retail growth

·2 min read

Brands seek advertising insights to stay agile and competitive online

Seattle, WA --News Direct-- DataWeave

DataWeave, a provider of AI-powered Brand Analytics solutions, today announced its status as a vetted partner in the Amazon Advertising Partner Network with the goal of supporting brands to optimize their digital advertising campaigns with actionable data insights. The Amazon Advertising Partner Network, and new Partner Directory, provides brands access to a global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products.

This collaboration is timely, as leading brands and retailers rely on DataWeave for global commerce insights to stay competitive. Amazon Ads’ partners help advertisers reach consumers by using Amazon Ads products like Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display. Amazon advertisers can apply DataWeave’s insights to benchmark and help consumers to discover their brand’s products with greater ease, optimizing digital shelf performance.

“We are honored to join the Amazon Advertising Partner Network with the collective goal of enabling brands to optimize audience engagement at every stage of the decision journey, and improve return on marketing spend,” said Karthik Bettadapura, CEO and co-founder, DataWeave. “Our insights can help brands increase the visibility of their digital shelf with ads that reach and resonate with Amazon shoppers.” With more than 500 billion data points aggregated, DataWeave’s scale and digital insights expertise helps brands of all sizes evaluate and elevate their performance to fuel online retail growth.

DataWeave's Digital Shelf Analytics solutions empower brands to make informed advertising decisions that drive product discoverability by gaining insights and measuring key performance indicators (KPIs) in the areas of Share of Search, Content Audits, Sales Performance and Market Share, Availability, Pricing, Promotions and Reviews. Brands can immediately see how they rank for organic and sponsored ad placement on the search result listing versus their competition.

More global brands are seeking insights to boost their online sales and customer loyalty. DataWeave’s acceptance into the Amazon Advertising Partner Network enables Amazon advertisers to monitor and promptly respond to competitive and consumer online retailtrends in near real-time to stay agile and efficient. Learn more about DataWeave’s digital shelf analytics for brands.

DataWeave is a leading provider of advanced sales optimization solutions for e-commerce businesses, consumer brands and marketplaces. The AI-driven proprietary technology and language-agnostic platform aggregates consumable and actionable Competitive Intelligence across 500+ billion data points globally, in 25+ languages, with insights to drive performance for more than 400,000 brands across 1,500+ websites tracked across 20+ verticals and ensure online performance is always optimized. Learn more about the power of big data and global level analytics in understanding the rapidly changing retail industry at DataWeave.com.

Contact Details

Meir Kahtan

+1 917-837-3724

mkahtan@rcn.com

Company Website

https://dataweave.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dataweave-joins-amazon-advertising-partner-network-to-help-brands-drive-retail-growth-602283255

Recommended Stories

  • China's Shenzhen shuts electronics market to fight COVID outbreak

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen shut the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19. Subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu were also halted, according to official local media. In Futian, the seat of the city government, officials announced that cinemas, karaoke bars and parks would be closed and large public events cancelled until Sept 2.

  • Goldman Says Buy Commodities, ‘Worry About Recession Later’

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. urged investors to pile into commodities as most recession risks coursing through global markets are overblown in the near term, arguing that raw materials stand to rebound amid a profound energy crisis and tight physical fundamentals.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’

  • Powell playing catch up on inflation is now the market's problem: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, August 29, 2022.

  • Protesters march in Belgrade against planned gay Pride event

    Thousands of religious and right-wing opponents of a European gay Pride event to be hosted by Belgrade protested through the Serbian capital on Sunday, even though the government has said it would scrap or delay the Pride event. Belgrade is due to host the EuroPride march on Sept. 17, an event staged in a different European city each year. Sunday's protest against the EuroPride event, held during a procession to mark a religious holiday, was led by clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church, some of whose bishops say the Pride event threatens traditional family values and should be banned.

  • Pakistan FM calls for relief amid 'devastating' floods

    STORY: Dramatic scenes on Sunday as Pakistan’s army tried to rescue a boy trapped in the middle of a heavily-flooded stream in the northwest of the country. Video footage shows the helicopter lowering cautiously down to the boy, who eventually climbs onto the aircraft with the help of the crew. He's just one of hundreds who have been rescued by Pakistan’s military forces over the weekend, amid the historic monsoon rains and flooding that have battered the country over the past few weeks. Authorities said more than 1,000 people have died and at least 30 million affected. Satellite images show what the country’s climate change minister has called a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions". In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign minister echoed the sentiment. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his country needed financial help with the disproportionate impact from climate change. "They are absolutely devastating. I haven't seen any destruction or devastation of this scale. And the fact that Pakistan contributes negligible amounts to the overall carbon footprint, but we are devastated by climate disasters such as these time and time again, and we have to adapt within our limited resources, in whatever way we can, to live in this new environment." He also said Pakistan will launch an appeal this week to ask United Nations member states to contribute to relief efforts. And added the country needed to look at how it would handle the longer-term impacts of climate change. Separately, the International Monetary Fund board will decide this week on whether to release $1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan's bailout program, which it entered in 2019. Bhutto-Zardari said the board was expected to approve the release, and hoped in coming months the IMF would recognize the impact of the floods.

  • Florida citizens who were arrested as part of DeSantis' crackdown on voter fraud thought they were eligible to cast ballots: report

    Per The Guardian, affidavits filed with the state presented scant evidence that the defendants were aware they were ineligible to cast ballots.

  • ‘This is an atrocity.’ Donors give thousands to KC Proud Boys charged in Capitol riot

    “You will go down in history as a hero and a true patriot,” wrote one of more than 1,100 donors who have contributed money to two Kansas City-area Proud Boys charged in the Capitol riot.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Remember when we thought George W. Bush was the worst president ever?

    Bush was bad. But those were simpler days. We've seen something much worse since then.

  • Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

    Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. Rachel Ruto, the wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya, posted on Twitter that she was shocked to learn the sad news that he had passed away after a tragic crash.

  • Jeff Bezos tweets a picture of himself eating a McDonald's burger in a throwback to his first job

    The Amazon founder pays homage to the fast-food chain that gave him his first job and says it's "still the same great burger".

  • Inventing Anna subject sues Netflix for defamation over her depiction as 'greedy and snobbish'

    Rachel Williams is pursuing legal action for what she calls a "disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic" portrayal of her in the docudrama.

  • ‘Love’ Trademark Spat Ensnares Jackson State Amid Coach Deion Spotlight

    When coach Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers run onto the field at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, they hear the JSU marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South, play JSU’s longtime alma mater, “Jackson Fair,” and hear the famed “Thee I Love” lyrics. That same expression also appears on shirts, shorts and other […]

  • PGA Tour, LIV Golfers Debate Trade Secrets in New Court Filings

    The PGA Tour and LIV golfers are at odds over whether the public—and journalists—should gain access to LIV player contracts, LIV tournament regulations and other potentially sensitive materials from the federal antitrust lawsuit brought by Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers. The two sides recently filed briefs that offer dueling takes for the presiding […]

  • Russia's Gazprom is cutting gas supply to a top French utility after France's leader warns of rationing

    France is grappling with an energy crisis that has forced the government to urge French citizens and businesses to cut consumption.

  • Nigeria Will Become First Country To Ban Foreign Models In Its Television Ads

    In a bold announcement, Nigeria has become the first country ever to implement a total ban on foreign models when it comes to tv ads. It will also include western, white actors who have appeared regularly on the country’s screens. This is a result of the Nigerian government trying to “develop local talent” and it’s set to start in October of this year.

  • Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

    Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • How Many Years Do You Need To Work To Receive Social Security?

    In theory, earning Social Security retirement benefits is a simple process. First, you work and pay taxes into the system, then when you retire, you receive monthly benefits for the rest of your life....

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • Nervous about recession layoffs, employees are toning down remote work and higher pay demands

    Anxious about an unsteady job market and potential layoffs, workers are feeling less empowered to ask to work remotely or for a raise.