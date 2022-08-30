DataWeave joins Amazon Advertising Partner Network to help brands drive retail growth

Brands seek advertising insights to stay agile and competitive online

DataWeave, a provider of AI-powered Brand Analytics solutions, today announced its status as a vetted partner in the Amazon Advertising Partner Network with the goal of supporting brands to optimize their digital advertising campaigns with actionable data insights. The Amazon Advertising Partner Network, and new Partner Directory, provides brands access to a global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products.

This collaboration is timely, as leading brands and retailers rely on DataWeave for global commerce insights to stay competitive. Amazon Ads’ partners help advertisers reach consumers by using Amazon Ads products like Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display. Amazon advertisers can apply DataWeave’s insights to benchmark and help consumers to discover their brand’s products with greater ease, optimizing digital shelf performance.

“We are honored to join the Amazon Advertising Partner Network with the collective goal of enabling brands to optimize audience engagement at every stage of the decision journey, and improve return on marketing spend,” said Karthik Bettadapura, CEO and co-founder, DataWeave. “Our insights can help brands increase the visibility of their digital shelf with ads that reach and resonate with Amazon shoppers.” With more than 500 billion data points aggregated, DataWeave’s scale and digital insights expertise helps brands of all sizes evaluate and elevate their performance to fuel online retail growth.

DataWeave's Digital Shelf Analytics solutions empower brands to make informed advertising decisions that drive product discoverability by gaining insights and measuring key performance indicators (KPIs) in the areas of Share of Search, Content Audits, Sales Performance and Market Share, Availability, Pricing, Promotions and Reviews. Brands can immediately see how they rank for organic and sponsored ad placement on the search result listing versus their competition.

More global brands are seeking insights to boost their online sales and customer loyalty. DataWeave’s acceptance into the Amazon Advertising Partner Network enables Amazon advertisers to monitor and promptly respond to competitive and consumer online retailtrends in near real-time to stay agile and efficient. Learn more about DataWeave’s digital shelf analytics for brands.

DataWeave is a leading provider of advanced sales optimization solutions for e-commerce businesses, consumer brands and marketplaces. The AI-driven proprietary technology and language-agnostic platform aggregates consumable and actionable Competitive Intelligence across 500+ billion data points globally, in 25+ languages, with insights to drive performance for more than 400,000 brands across 1,500+ websites tracked across 20+ verticals and ensure online performance is always optimized. Learn more about the power of big data and global level analytics in understanding the rapidly changing retail industry at DataWeave.com.

