Year-to-date homicides up significantly

Apr. 15—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has investigated 34 homicides so far this year — almost twice as many as the city had at this point in each of the past two years.

By this time in 2020 and 2019 there were 19 killings. APD ended up with 77 homicides in 2020 and a record-high 80 in 2019.

Homicides often ebb and flow as the year goes on, usually spiking in warmer months, but the first four months of 2021 have seen the highest total in the past seven years.

The next highest count was in 2018 when there were 21 homicides by mid-April.

Of the 34 homicides, APD has made an arrest in six cases and filed an arrest warrant for 15-year-old Josef Toney in the double homicide of two women.

APD Chief Harold Medina said not much has changed in the department's focus on homicides since January, when Medina held a briefing after 14 people were killed in Albuquerque for the month — including two double homicides.

"We're very concerned, we want to see a reduction but we also know we're in the midst of a pandemic and it's a real tangible item we're seeing nationwide that there's an increase in homicides," he said. "I would hope that we could be the exception, as a chief I don't like to see it."

Medina said they are trying to be proactive by targeting specific areas, looking to beef up drug and gang units and trying to prevent those known to be involved in illegal activity from becoming homicide victims or suspects.

He said officers have increased their presence at hotels and apartment complexes, where 14 of the 34 homicides have happened this year.

Four happened at a cluster of apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle and another four at a few motels along Interstate 40, between Juan Tabo and Eubank.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police believe at least nine of the deaths at apartments and hotels were drug-related and three involved domestic violence.

Medina said they are planning operations that are the "first of their kind" and target areas — like stretches of Montgomery — that have seen a cluster of violent crimes.

He said a big obstacle is a lack of resources that would allow gang and drug units to tackle criminal activity that often leads to homicide.

Medina said police are also using the Violence Intervention Program to help those injured or involved in prior shootings or violent incidents so they don't become the victim in a future homicide due to their activities.

"When somebody is a victim once," he said, "there's a strong probability that they'll likely be a victim again or an offender."