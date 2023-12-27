Date of last day of the year is an angel number: What it means in numerology

As metro Detroiters get ready for year-end parties and fireworks, New Year's Eve brings a once-in-a-century date signaling the hope of new beginnings.

The date marks an "angel" number in numerology, representing the positivity of harmony and union.

Numerology — the spiritual study of numbers and their associated meanings, teaches that the total of this date, 12, represents spiritual enlightenment. That's according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The date sparked an online trend, with TikTok users creating videos on the significance of the number and merchandise commemorating the date selling online, including on platforms like Amazon, eBay and Etsy.

Combined with the hopeful aspirations of turning the page on a year, as many prepare their New Year's resolutions, the 123123 date of this New Year's Eve adds another dimension.

The date marks a rare occurrence, as 12/31/23 comes once every 100 years. The next such date will be Dec. 31, 2123.

Next year will also feature 10 palindrome dates from April 20 to 29, 2024. Leap years occur once every four years, with 2024 marking the next leap year of 366 days.

