‘A date that makes a difference’: Local nonprofit hosts Valentine’s event to help babies, families in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit worked to combat the ongoing diaper insecurity lovingly.

The Austin Diaper Bank (ADB) hosted its Volunteer with your Valentine event on Saturday. ADB’s Program Outreach Coordinator, Analisa Cantu, says the idea for the event stemmed from wanting to share love to help babies and families in the Austin area.

“We call it a date that makes a difference,” Cantu said. “We’re working to make sure that no family goes without diapers.”

According to a study done by the National Diaper Bank Network, “1 in 2 U.S. families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry, and healthy.”

“We know that inability to afford or access diapers can cause some serious problems for families,” Cantu said. “Irregular diaper changing can lead to a higher rate of urinary tract infections, diaper rash.”

Debbie Immel, the Chief Development Officer at Lifeworks, an organization tasked to help families in need, was one of the volunteers on Saturday. Immel’s inspiration to volunteer came from a conversation she had working with a client who was facing homelessness.

“We were talking about finding housing, and what she said is right now ‘all I need are diapers for my child,'” Immel said.

A new Texas law that became law from the past regular session helped accommodate some savings by removing sales tax on diapers, wipes, period supplies and other health-related items.

“We did the math. On average, families are spending up to $100 per month per child on diapers,” Cantu said. “It really does make a difference [as] that money saved can go to purchasing other basic needs: gas, food, rent.”

ADB will continue to host Volunteer with your Valentine events throughout the week:

Sunday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ADB headquarters is located on Denton Drive in north Austin. Anyone 21 and older can register to volunteer. The cost is $25 per person.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.