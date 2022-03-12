Date Night on $25: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

Mixmike / Getty Images

Is it possible to have a fabulous date night for two on a $25 budget? Yes! $25 goes a surprisingly long way in creating memorable date moments that can happen during the day, afternoon and well into the evening.

Stay true to your budget and let the sparks fly with these fun activities for under $25.

Raid the Game Closet

Turn date night into game night! Raid the game closet for an evening of playing games like Monopoly, Twister, Bingo or Cards Against Humanity.

Choose games specifically designed for couples or stick with the classics. If you don't have a game closet, ask your date to bring their favorite board or card game with them. Prepare some snacks and raise the stakes by setting a wager with your partner. The partner who loses has to make plans for the next date night out!

Wine Taste Test

Financial expert Rachel Cruze recommends hitting up Aldi for $4 bottles of wine. Do a taste test with your partner and test your knowledge on various vinos together.

Make the evening even more romantic -- or laugh out loud hilarious -- by writing poems for one another during the taste test.

"You can drink the wine, then write the poems and let the creative juices start flowing," Cruze said.

City Walking Tour

Act as a tour guide in your own city. Meet your date with a cup of coffee and take them on a walking tour to some of your favorite places in the city.

Explore public parks, check out unique graffiti art and discover little libraries scattered throughout the area. If you find a little library, Cruze recommends picking out books for one another to read. You might even stumble upon nearby food trucks or find a free concert in the park to enjoy together.

Local Street Fair or Carnival

If the local street fair or carnival is in town, bring your date and head on over! For under $25, you might be able to snag two tickets and enjoy a few cheap games (maybe even win some prizes!), snacks like funnel cake and rides like the Ferris wheel. Fingers crossed you get to enjoy a free fireworks show at the end of the night.

'No Power' Night

Cruze said a "no power" night is a night without electricity. Turn off all the lights and power down the electronics. Light some candles or start a fire. You can play board games together, strum on a guitar, do a puzzle or have a great conversation until the sun rises in the morning.

Not only is this a super romantic date night idea, but it has the potential to save your date a few dollars on their monthly utility expenses.

Blindfolded Dessert

This delicious date night recommendation from Cruze is exactly what it sounds like. Blindfold your date and have them try to make a dessert.

"The person without the blindfold has to coach the other on what to do," Cruze said.

The dessert you make can be as simple as scooping ice cream into a cone or slightly more advanced like building some s'mores together.

Fancy Dress for $1 Menu

"Dress up really fancy and go eat from the $1 menu," Cruze said.

The premise of this date night is simple and genius. Get all dolled up in fancy dresses and suits and hit up your favorite fast food place with a dollar menu. Your meal will be well under $20, drink included, and will make you the most memorable couple that ever waltzed into the restaurant.

Find a Scenic View

Whether it's your first date or one of many date nights, a breathtaking view is always free and always swoon worthy when you're with someone special.

Your scenic view can be just about anywhere: a mountain, the beach or a little bench overlooking the city's landscape. Bring some blankets to keep each other cozy and comfortable, a little picnic or some snacks to enjoy and watch the sunrise or sunset together.

