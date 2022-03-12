Date Night on $50: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

adamkaz / Getty Images

One of the most common misconceptions about date night is that you need to spend tons of money to have a great romantic evening. But you actually don't need more than $50 to create an exciting and meaningful date with the person you love.

Find Out: How To Navigate When You and Your Partner Are Spending and Saving Opposites

And More: Should You Split the Bill on a Date? Here's What Men and Women Really Think

Make this shared experience one to treasure forever with these cute date night (and date day out) ideas for under $50.

Cavan Images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charcuterie and Wine Night

Build a charcuterie board and pair it with a nice bottle of red or white wine for an evening of good conversation, company and dining.

Need a money hack for building your charcuterie board? Financial expert Rachel Cruze even has some tips in her YouTube video for how to build the ultimate cheese board on a budget.

Find Out: Money Questions To Ask Your Partner

GoodLifeStudio / Getty Images

Fancy Dinner Night In

Skip going out to eat and make a fancy dinner night in for two.

Rori Sassoon, co-owner of matchmaking agency Platinum Poire, recommends picking up some inexpensive ingredients at your local farmer's market or grocery store for a simple and delicious dinner. Better yet, bring your date along for the adventure before making the meal.

"Make it a shared experience through a combined shopping trip and cooking adventure," Sassoon said. "Just because you don't have a lot of dollars to spend does not mean the date should fall flat. You can still have sparks fly through an aromatic moment!"

YinYang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Movie Night In

Bring the cinema home! Pick a classic movie, or a favorite flick you both love, and set up the big screen TV or a projector screen to watch it together. Pop homemade buttery popcorn, set up a cozy spot and pop the bubbly (or enjoy your favorite preferred moviegoing beverage).

Unsplash

Brunch Date

This is a perfect and inexpensive way to celebrate holidays and weekends together. Whip up French toast and make a batch of mimosas for a delicious brunch morning (or afternoon) with your date. You can also switch this up to be a breakfast date together too!

Story continues

The Average Cost of a Wedding: How Much Should You Spend?

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Go For a Bike Ride

If you're craving a change of scenery, head out and bike your way across town.

Check in with your local city to determine how much it costs to rent a bike for the day. For example, bike passes in Los Angeles are available through Metro Bike Share. They cost $1.75 for the first 30 minutes on a 1-ride bike. A 24-hour access pass is $5 to start. It's definitely affordable, and fun, to get you and your partner riding bikes for the afternoon throughout your neighborhood!

sestevens / Getty Images

Visit a Museum

If you appreciate works of art or enjoy history, take your date to a local art museum or a natural history museum. Use this shared experience to soak up the art and culture while showing off your intellect and witty banter.

How much is it? Sassoon said most museums cost less than $50 for two tickets. Keep an eye out for discounted event tickets available on Groupon too.

tarasov_vl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bowling Night

"Go bowling and make it a competition for a fun prize!" Cruze said.

How much is it to go bowling? This depends on your bowling location, day of the week and whether you plan to bowl by game or by hour per lane. As a general rule of thumb, it's usually a few dollars cheaper to bowl Monday through Friday. Game prices may also increase a little bit after certain hours of the day, like 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Between the cost of shoe rentals and whether you bowl by game or by hour per lane, expect to pay close to $50 for two.

nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ice Cream Date

Ice cream is the perfect inexpensive treat for dates under $25, and dates under $50 even have the opportunity to upgrade it. Swap the decadent dessert for crepes, chocolate truffles or gelato pops if the weather outside is great.

If there's no gelato to be found, however, Sassoon said you can't go wrong with a classic cone.

"It's sweet, delicious and you can even feed your date a bite or two," Sassoon said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Date Night on $50: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go