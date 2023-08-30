Date set for Australia's Indigenous Voice vote

STORY: Australians will vote on October 14 for historic changes to recognize Indigenous people in the country’s constitution, in what’s seen there as a defining moment in the struggle for rights for Aboriginal and Torres Strait island people.

Voters will be asked if they approve enshrining a "Voice to Parliament" in the constitution, an Indigenous committee to advise federal parliament on matters affecting Indigenous people.

The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has staked significant political capital on the vote...

Though recent polls show support for the notion has fallen.

On Wednesday as Albanese announced a date for the referendum, he called it a once-in-a-generation chance to unite the nation.

“A change supported by more than 80 percent of Indigenous Australians. Constitutional recognition through a Voice, a way for all of us to recognize Indigenous Australians and their history in our constitution. And a form of recognition that will importantly make a positive difference to their lives and their futures.”

Some Australians on Wednesday expressed support for the ‘Yes’ campaign, walking across Sydney Harbour Bridge with placards.

Volunteers handed out flyers to residents.

And locals appeared supportive of the cause.

“I’m just trying to vote yes for the recognition of the real owners of Australia.”

“I hope it’s gonna be a positive outcome, meaning the yes, but I’m feeling a little bit anxious and nervous about the result for sure.”

Leaders campaigning for the change say a majority of Aboriginal people support the Voice as it would improve outcomes in their livelihoods.

Australia’s Indigenous people make up about 3.2% of its population, yet track below most national averages on socio-economic measures.

Top sports leagues, major corporations and welfare groups also support ‘yes’ to the change.

But public debate on the issue has been divisive.

Some opponents argue the move would divide Australians along racial lines.

Others claim the Voice as a symbolic and toothless body.

The last time Australia successfully passed a referendum to change its constitution was in 1977.

Referendums in Australia need to pass a high bar of ‘double majority’ to be successful, meaning more than 50% of voters must back it nationwide, and it must be supported by a majority of voters in at least four of the six states.