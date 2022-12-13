Agenda Announced for Feb 9 Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with Vinson & Elkins and NYSE

The second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Thursday, February 9 (following a hurricane-related postponement from November), featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The in-person event will include over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

8:30 am – Registration

9:00 am – IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Craig DeDomenico , Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel

Don Duffy, President, ICR

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

9:40 am – Women in Technology, Finance and on Corporate Boards

Suzanne Brown, Program Manager, NYSE ESG Initiatives, New York Stock Exchange​

Brandee Daly , CEO and Co-Founder, Knightswan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW)​

Gail Glazerman , Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Charlotte Kiaie, Partner, Longacre Square (Moderator)

10:20 am – Morning Coffee Break

10:35 am – The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond

Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC

Patrick Murphy , Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS

John Ferguson, Senior Partner, Saratoga Proxy Consulting

Chuck Garske, Senior Managing Director, Okapi​ Partners

Jeff Zavattero , CEO, Goodfill LLC

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

11:15 am – Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals

John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)​

Ronald W. Pickett , CEO, KiNRG, Inc

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

11:55 am – Lunch Served

12:35 pm – A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

12:45 pm – Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat

Jenaro Cardona-Fox , Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital ​​

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

1:00 pm – Contested M&A

Dan Zacchei, Managing Partner, Longacre Square (Moderator)

Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi​ Partners

Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies

1:40 pm – ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron

David Pogemiller , CEO, Boardroom Alpha

Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP​

Gail Glazerman , Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

Scott Deveau, Deals Reporter, Bloomberg (Moderator)

2:20 pm – Afternoon Coffee Break

2:35 pm – Sustainable Real Estate Investing

Anna Malhari , Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential​ (NYSE: VRE)​

Danica Holley , Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​ (Moderator)

3:05 pm – Universal Proxy

Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver

John Grau, President, InvestorCom

Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)

3:45 pm – SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

John Marchisi , National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

Alysa Craig , Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)

4:25 pm – ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance

Jake Walko , Director of ESG Investing and Global Investment Stewardship, Thornburg Investment Management

Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)​

5:00 pm – Cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres

