Agenda Announced for Feb 9 Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with Vinson & Elkins and NYSE
The second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Thursday, February 9 (following a hurricane-related postponement from November), featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The in-person event will include over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.
Sponsored By
Please contact Jarrett Banks at jb@capmarketsmedia.com with sponsorship or press inquiries or to request an invitation.
Agenda
8:30 am – Registration
9:00 am – IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
Craig DeDomenico, Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel
Don Duffy, President, ICR
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
9:40 am – Women in Technology, Finance and on Corporate Boards
Suzanne Brown, Program Manager, NYSE ESG Initiatives, New York Stock Exchange
Brandee Daly, CEO and Co-Founder, Knightswan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW)
Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Charlotte Kiaie, Partner, Longacre Square (Moderator)
10:20 am – Morning Coffee Break
10:35 am – The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond
Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC
Patrick Murphy, Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS
John Ferguson,Senior Partner, Saratoga Proxy Consulting
Chuck Garske, Senior Managing Director, Okapi Partners
Jeff Zavattero, CEO, Goodfill LLC
Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
11:15 am – Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals
John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)
Ronald W. Pickett, CEO, KiNRG, Inc
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
11:55 am – Lunch Served
12:35 pm – A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach
Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach
12:45 pm – Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat
Jenaro Cardona-Fox, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
1:00 pm – Contested M&A
Dan Zacchei, Managing Partner, Longacre Square (Moderator)
Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi Partners
Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins
Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis
Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies
1:40 pm – ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron
David Pogemiller, CEO, Boardroom Alpha
Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP
Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital
Scott Deveau, Deals Reporter, Bloomberg (Moderator)
2:20 pm – Afternoon Coffee Break
2:35 pm – Sustainable Real Estate Investing
Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE)
Danica Holley, Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)
Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange (Moderator)
3:05 pm – Universal Proxy
Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver
John Grau, President, InvestorCom
Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital
Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies
Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)
3:45 pm – SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines
John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher
Alysa Craig, Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)
4:25 pm – ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance
Jake Walko, Director of ESG Investing and Global Investment Stewardship, Thornburg Investment Management
Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
5:00 pm – Cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres
Speakers and Sponsors:
Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange
Suzanne Brown, Program Manager, NYSE ESG Initiatives, New York Stock Exchange
Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies
Alysa Craig, Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel
Craig DeDomenico, Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel
Don Duffy, President, ICR
Anton Nicholas, Managing Partner, ICR
Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC
Patrick Murphy, Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS
Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi Partners
Chuck Garske, Senior Managing Director, Okapi Partners
David Pogemiller, CEO, Boardroom Alpha
Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital
Carlo Cannell, Founder, Cannell Capital
Jake Walko, Director of ESG Investing and Global Investment Stewardship, Thornburg Investment Management
Dan Zacchei, Managing Partner, Longacre Square
Greg Marose, Managing Partner, Longacre Square
Charlotte Kiaie, Partner, Longacre Square
John Ferguson, Senior Partner, Saratoga Proxy Consulting
Craig Shesky, CFO, The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC)
John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)
Ronald W. Pickett, CEO, KiNRG, Inc
John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher
Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver
Peter Harkins, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver
Peter Harkins, Jr., Managing Director, Harkins Kolver
Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE)
Danica Holley, Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)
Brandee Daly, CEO and Co-Founder, Knightswan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW)
Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Jeff Zavattero, CEO, Goodfill LLC
Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP
Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis
Jenaro Cardona-Fox, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital
John Grau, President, InvestorCom
Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Nasdaq: HCIC, HCVI)
Patrick Orlando, CEO, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC)
Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Scott Deveau, Deals Reporter, Bloomberg (Moderator)
Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, CorpGov and IPO Edge (Moderator)
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, CorpGov and IPO Edge (MC)
Contact:
www.IPO-Edge.com
Editor@ipo-edge.com