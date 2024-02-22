Date set for Home Gardeners' Workshop in Lake County

Feb. 22—The Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers and The Ohio State University Extension will present their annual Home Gardeners' Workshop from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 at the Master Gardener Volunteers' new location — Lake Erie College in Painesville, 391 W. Washington St., in the Arthur S. Holden Center.

All levels of gardening experience are welcome, according to a news release. A $55 fee includes several speakers' sessions, breakfast and lunch and a variety of garden-related items available for purchase.

Visit lake.osu.edu/events to register and for more information. The LCMGV can be reached at 440-853-2625 or MGVLakeCounty@gmail.com.