Date set to increase bond for Naples attorney accused in fatal crash

The date is set for a court motion that could result in a bond increase for a Naples attorney accused of fatally striking a bicyclist and fleeing the crash scene.

Court records indicate the motion to increase and set a new bond amount for Giselle Guzman, 30, is set Feb. 27.

Guzman is accused of fatally striking Alberto Martinez, 45, on Dec. 9 and fleeing.

Prior:Naples attorney accused in fatal hit, run pleads not guilty, demands jury trial

Late to school:Attorney arrested in fatal crash was late to pick up daughter on day of wreck, report says

She pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and formally waived her Jan. 17 arraignment, which granted her absence from court hearings related to her case. That day, prosecutors asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier to increase her bond, initially set at $30,000.

The state wants to raise the bond to mirror that of a homicide charge, citing Guzman's absence from all scheduled court hearings. Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said her office wouldn't comment because it’s an active case.

The state also seeks to limit travel for Guzman; bar contact with the victim's next of kin, the anonymous 911 caller or any listed witnesses; limit her driving; and any condition the court deems appropriate to ensure Guzman's future appearance.

Donald Day, who represents Guzman in the case, has asked for a jury trial in Martinez's death.

Day also filed a waiver of attendance for all pretrial and case management conferences, court records revealed earlier in December.

Details of the crash investigation revealed

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 along 41st Street Southwest, near 22nd Avenue, in Naples.

While troopers were on scene, the Collier County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call from a family member of Guzman, alerting deputies to the crash. He added he feared for his life if he released further details.

Story continues

Troopers later determined Guzman's car was traveling north on 41st Street Southwest, while Martinez rode his bicycle north on 41st Street Southwest, ahead of her car.

A witness told troopers that Guzman cut him off on Golden Gate Parkway and was swerving in her lane.

When both made a left turn onto 41st Street Southwest, the witness said, he saw Guzman strike Martinez. The witness added that Guzman continued north toward Collier Boulevard.

Troopers found a car with extensive damage to the front-right side and a missing piece at her home in the 9000 block of Gervais Circle, the report said.

Troopers knocked on Guzman's door and windows, but no one answered.

As troopers examined Guzman's car, they found a pick-up pass for her daughter's school, St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School.

A Dec. 15 tip submitted through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers reported that Guzman was driving the car at the time of the crash, adding that she picked up her daughter from school minutes before.

The following day, troopers retrieved footage and documents from her daughter's school, as well as an interview with Elizabeth Tenbarge, assistant principal at the school, confirming she had picked up her daughter.

Troopers arrested Guzman on Dec. 22 and charged her with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

Court records indicate Guzman posted a $30,000 bond and was released from jail.

At the time, Guzman was an associate with Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford in North Naples and focused her work on civil litigation, construction, medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability and professional liability, according to her Florida Bar page. Her page with the law firm was no longer available as of Dec. 23.

Court records indicate her next court appearance is a case management conference scheduled for Feb. 16 before the motion hearing.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples lawyer accused in December hit, run death faces boosted bond