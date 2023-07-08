Date set for manslaughter trial in November 2022 shooting

Jul. 8—Trial is scheduled this fall for a local man indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greenville woman in November 2022.

Frankie Jay Lopez, 18, of Greenville was indicted on the charge in February by the Hunt County grand jury and entered a not guilty plea.

During a hearing Thursday in the 354th District Court, Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a tentative trial date of October 9.

Lopez was taken into custody after a rifle he allegedly was handling went off and killed a 17-year-old Greenville woman, according to police.

Bethany Ann England was shot late the night of Nov. 22, 2022.

A police investigation revealed that Lopez was at a residence in the 2100 block of Henry Street and had been handling a rifle in the same room with England.

Lopez pulled the rifle's trigger, thinking the gun was unloaded, according to police. The rifle discharged, and a round struck England, causing her death.

Lopez remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $125,000 bond.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.