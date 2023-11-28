Date set for next produce, pet food distribution at Willowick church

Nov. 28—The next free produce and pet food distribution at Willow Praise Church, in partnership with Ohio Paws with Purpose, will be held Dec. 16 at the church, 32901 Vine St. in Willowick.

The event is set up as a drive-thru with pet food distribution between 8 and 10 a.m. and produce distribution from 8 to 11 a.m.

The produce distribution typically assists ever 300 families with fresh produce, which includes 12,000 pounds of produce, according to a news release. Ohio Paws with Purpose typically assists 150 to 180 families with just over 2,000 pounds of dog and cat food in total.

Participants can register while in line. All that is needed to register for the free produce distribution is an ID or driver's license.

Questions about the produce distribution can be directed to the church at 440-944-5683, and for more information regarding the pet food pantry visit Ohiopawswithpurpose.org.