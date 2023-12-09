Date set for recount in Virginia's 82nd House District election

DINWIDDIE – A Circuit Court judge has set Dec. 19 as the date for recounting the results of the 82nd House District race, a contest the Republican incumbent won by a slim 78 votes.

The recount will begin at 8 a.m. that day at locations in each of the four localities that make up the district – the School Board meeting room at the Dinwiddie County Administration Building, the Petersburg voter registrar’s office on Market Street downtown, the former William A. Walton Elementary School on Courthouse Road in Prince George County, and the Surry County Parks & Recreation Center. Under the watch of a special three-judge panel, registrars in each locality will oversee the counting processes through computer- and hand-counting.

The next day, the three judges will convene in Dinwiddie Circuit Court to review the recount results and officially declare the winner.

Democratic challenger Kimberly Pope Adams requested the recount after coming up short against Republican Del. Kim Taylor in the Nov. 7 election. The razor-thin margin fell within the one-half of 1% difference that permits the person with the least number of votes to ask for a recount at state and local expense.

The three-hour hearing Friday morning in Dinwiddie Circuit Court lacked any political drama. Instead, it focused on the logistics of the recount and how each locality planned to handle the day’s activities.

Registrars, local election officials and local government officials made up most of the gallery Friday morning. One by one, registrars were called to the witness stand to go over all preliminary and day-of work. That includes everything from who will operate the machines to who will take care of the hand counts to who will be allowed to observe the process to security surrounding the transfer of ballots from the court clerk’s offices to the polling locations.

Each registrar spelled out the anticipated number of election officers and other staffers needed to run the recount. All of them told the hearing that most of those details had already been worked out; all they were waiting for was the rollout date.

For Surry registrar Sharna’ White, this was her first recount. She admitted to being “excited” about it.

“I’m looking forward to getting it done and getting it done accurately,” White told the court.

Observation is more than just being on site the day of the recount. Observers also will be allowed to witness such actions as the registrars getting the electronic poll books from their respective Circuit Court clerks and being on hand as the voting machines are tested the day before the recount.

Observers from both the Democratic and Republican parties will be allowed to watch all of the counting. So will news media, but no audio or video recordings of the procedure will be allowed.

Public access to the recount sites will be strictly controlled.

GOP Del. Kim Taylor, left, and Democratic challenger Kimberly Pope Adams waged one of the closest House campaigns in modern Virginia political history. Adams has asked for a recount of the votes after the difference between her and Taylor wound up being only 78 votes.

Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey, who presided over Friday’s hearing, will also preside over the panel that will monitor the recount, be available to rule on any major issues that may come up on the day, and then receive the results and act on them Dec. 20. Teefey will be joined by judges Sarah Deneke of Fredericksburg and Jeffrey S. Shaw of Gloucester County.

Attorneys for both sides had drafted a template for the recount order, so much of the work done Friday involved some work tweaking and date insertion.

Adams attended the hearing and sat at the plaintiff’s table with attorney Aria Branch. Taylor did not attend, but she was represented by attorney Daniel Bruce.

Even though it was a court proceeding, the hearing was very informal. Witnesses were not sworn in, and Teefey frequently asked questions of the officials both on the stand and in the gallery.

After the hearing, Adams released a statement repeating that she would “respect the results” of the recount.

“From the very beginning, we knew that this campaign would be an uphill battle and that everything would come down to the wire,” she said in the statement. “The margin in this vote shows just that. The people of the 82nd House District deserve to know with absolute certainty who is the winner of this race, and Virginia law affords them that right.”

Taylor, who has not yet commented on Friday’s hearing, maintained victory both on Election Night and on the day that local electoral boards certified their results.

The General Assembly convenes for its 2024 session on Jan. 10.

