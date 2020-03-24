How to date, have sex, and fall in love during the coronavirus pandemic

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The landscape of dating and sex has been changed for many people in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing measures make typical dinner dates and bar meetups impossible.

Some people are also having to navigate living and spending prolonged periods of time with their partners for the first time as city-wide lockdowns go into effect.

Insider compiled a guide to sex, love, and dating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The landscape of dating, love, and sex as many of us know it has been dramatically altered by the coronavirus pandemic and the need to maintain physical distance from others.

Even singles who have shunned dating apps in the past are now forced to look online to meet people, unable to rely on conversations with strangers in crowded bars. In-person first dates out have turned into FaceTime sessions as restaurants, bars, and concert venues shutter.

Insider has put together a guide to approaching dating, sex, and love during the coronavirus pandemic — from navigating your existing relationships to developing new ones.

Consider quarantining with your partner — but only if you have good communication habits.

Many couples are having to grapple with the question of whether to temporarily move in together during a self-quarantine.

This is a hard decision, especially if you haven't spent long periods of time together before.

A general rule of thumb is if you have poor communication with your partner or can't be entirely honest about your feelings with them, it's better to quarantine separately.

"As is always true in healthy relationships and making decisions, communication is key," Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown, a New York City-based relationship therapist, told Insider. "It may sound exciting and fun at first, but it's important to communicate about the fun and the not-so-fun parts of, essentially, living together."

Early on in a relationship, you may not yet be equipped to handle the strain of a high-pressure situation like a quarantine. If that's the case, you can stay in touch virtually.

"This is a crisis in the US and the world that is leading to heightened anxiety along with other strong emotions," Robinson-Brown said. "If individuals are not equipped to have difficult conversations or hold space for each other's emotions, it will be quite difficult to quarantine together."

You and your partner can be sexually intimate if neither of you has​ symptoms.

If you do decide to quarantine with your significant other (or others), the question of whether it's safe to be sexually intimate may come up.

Experts say it's generally safe if you and your partner want to have sex during the coronavirus pandemic — but only if neither of you has symptoms.

"I think the biggest thing is if you're sick, avoid other people, and that's just a general rule of thumb," infectious disease expert Dr. Saskia Popescu previously told Insider.

There's currently no evidence that the coronavirus can be sexually transmitted. If you and your partner are healthy and regularly washing your hands and disinfecting your house while practicing social distancing, you should be ok to have sex.

Phone sex can be a great alternative to meeting up with people​.

