'Dateline' features Timekeeper Distillery's old fashioned ahead of Friday's primetime special

WAUSAU − Timekeeper Distillery and the time-honored Wisconsin tradition of the old fashioned are featured in a short Facebook video posted by "Dateline" ahead of the show's new episode, which will focus on a local homicide case from the early 2000s.

The episode, set to air Friday, is about the homicide case involving the death of Kenneth Juedes, who was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006, as he slept in his bed, according to court documents. A jury found Juedes' wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 66, guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, of first-degree murder. Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran sentenced Schulz-Juedes to life in prison without the possibility of getting out on extended supervision.

The Facebook video posted to Dateline's page Wednesday evening is part of a segment called "A Postcard from the Field" in which they share highlights from each area they visit. On their trip to Wausau, they chose to showcase Wisconsin's famous old fashioned.

The video features Timekeeper co-owner Kimm Weber making an authentic Wisconsin old fashioned, complete with a sugar cube, orange, bitters and a delicious cherry. And of course finished off with "wash" or soda, bourbon and ice.

The Dateline special about the Juedes case is set to air at 8 p.m. Friday on NBC.

Reporter Karen Madden contributed to this report.

