TONIGHT: ‘Dateline’ to feature case of local dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari
It was a case that made worldwide headlines.
Dr. Larry Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist, and his wife, Bianca, were in Africa on a hunting safari when she was shot and killed.
Rudolph claimed she accidentally shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun. A federal jury found Rudolph guilty of murder and mail fraud for cashing in a $4.8 million life insurance claim in what prosecutors said was a premeditated crime.
“Safari Story” highlights the six-year murder investigation. Andrea Canning’s report from Zambia features new details, including jail phone recordings.
The full story on Dateline, tonight on Channel 11 at 9 p.m. followed by Channel 11 News.
