TONIGHT: ‘Dateline’ to feature case of local dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari

It was a case that made worldwide headlines.

Dr. Larry Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist, and his wife, Bianca, were in Africa on a hunting safari when she was shot and killed.

Rudolph claimed she accidentally shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun. A federal jury found Rudolph guilty of murder and mail fraud for cashing in a $4.8 million life insurance claim in what prosecutors said was a premeditated crime.

“Safari Story” highlights the six-year murder investigation. Andrea Canning’s report from Zambia features new details, including jail phone recordings.

The full story on Dateline, tonight on Channel 11 at 9 p.m. followed by Channel 11 News.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

TRENDING NOW:

Pitt students facing abuse of corpse charges for alleged class incident 4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody VIDEO: Friends, family hold vigil for high school student who died after a shooting in Monessen DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts