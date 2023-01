Dateline NBC to feature Brighton ax murder case: What to know

The brutal murder of Cathy Krauseneck is the focus of Friday’s episode of Dateline at 9 p.m. on Rochester's NBC affiliate (Channel 10.)

In the episode, titled "The Bad Man," journalist Andrea Canning interviewed Krauseneck's relatives and friends, and police investigators about the 1982 killing of the wife and mother.

In September, more than 40 years after she was killed, a state Supreme Court jury found Cathleen's husband, James Krauseneck Jr., guilty of second-degree murder. The jury determined that on Feb. 19, 1982, James Krauseneck picked up an ax and savagely brought it into the head of his 29-year-old wife as she slept in the couple's bed in their home on Del Rio Drive in Brighton.

The couple's daughter Sara, who was a 3-year-old toddler and inside the home at the time her mother was killed, steadfastly stood by her father. Now 71, James Krauseneck Jr. is serving 25 years to life and is currently housed at the Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Clinton County.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

The case against Krauseneck was entirely circumstantial. The prosecution's central argument was this: There was no evidence of other perpetrators, so who else would it likely be?

During the two-hour-long episode, Canning interviewed former Brighton Police Officer Markus Spaker, one of the first officers at the homicide scene who found Cathy dead "with an ax buried into her head," and retired Brighton Police Investigator Richard Corrigan, who interviewed James Krauseneck - and other relatives - days after the killing.

"I've had nightmares about it," Corrigan said, "because the thought that the little girl was in the house all day with her mother."

Annet Schlosser speaks with Dateline NBC about the 1982 killing of her sister Cathleen Krauseneck.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Cathy Krauseneck's sister Annet Schlosser were both also featured in the episode.

Brighton ax murder case: Our past coverage

Local defense lawyers William Easton, left, and Michael Wolford, represented James Krauseneck Jr. in the 1982 ax murder killing of his wife.

From 2016:

More: Brighton cops tackle unsolved ax homicide

From 2019:

More: New evidence in Brighton ax murder largely unknown, family suspected husband for decades

Story continues

More: Brighton ax murder: What we know about the 1982 homicide and James Krauseneck's arrest

More: Sister of ax murder victim speaks out: Family will see 'justice for Cathy'

More: Famous forensic pathologist to testify in Brighton ax murder trial

More: Father determined to see justice done for his daughter 38 years later

Democrat and Chronicle story on Brighton ax murder

From 2020:

More: Brighton ax murder: Prosecution argues time of death undermines husband's Kodak alibi

More: Krauseneck defense claims no new evidence to justify arrest in Brighton ax killing

More: James Krauseneck wants Brighton ax trial moved out of Monroe County

More: Electric blanket emerges as point of contention in Brighton ax murder

From 2021:

More: Brighton ax murder, subject of novel, to be adapted as Netflix film

More: Hearing set to revisit Brighton ax murder case 39 years later as husband stands accused

More: Steady advance of justice or act of desperation? Brighton ax murder hearing begins

More: Brighton ax murder hearing brings a parade of retired cops, prosecutors

More: Brighton ax murder hearing testimony discusses investigative measures

More: Brighton ax murder: 'We only get one chance at this,' prosecutor says

More: Pretrial hearing in Brighton ax murder could be a precursor to battles at trial

More: Officer tussled with Krauseneck at scene of Brighton ax murder in 1982, court hears

More: Trial date set in Brighton ax murder case, 40 years after homicide

From 2022:

More: Brighton ax murder: Judge allows evidence suspect's wife found out he lied about Ph.D.

More: Jury selection opens Monday in 1982 Brighton ax murder case

More: 'Brighton ax murder' trial set to begin 40 years after grisly homicide

More: 'Tale of two stories': Brighton ax murder trial opens with examination of 'unusual' burglary scene

More: Noted forensics pathologist Dr. Michael Baden testimony narrows time of death in Brighton ax murder case

More: Medical expert Baden and defense spar over time of death in Brighton ax murder

More: Dueling opinions: Estimated time of 1982 Brighton ax murder will be key to alibi of accused husband

More: Is the evidence 'common sense' or 'illusion'? Jury to decide in Brighton ax murder trial

More: Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder

More: James Krauseneck jury foreperson talks about the verdict

More: James Krauseneck sentenced to 25 years to life in Brighton ax murder case

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Dateline to feature 1982 ax murder of Rochester mom: What to know