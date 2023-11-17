Dateline NBC: Lead investigators share inside insights into the Alex Murdaugh murder case

In an exclusive interview with Dateline NBC's Craig Melvin, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Agent Britt Dove recalls the moment he first heard Alex Murdaugh's voice on the tell-tale video found on murder victim Paul Murdaugh's cell phone — a crucial piece of evidence that clinched Alex's murder conviction.

"I listened to it three to four times to make sure I was hearing because I was in disbelief at the time," Dove tells Melvin. "I immediately got on the phone to David Owen."

"I was really excited," added SLED Special Agent Owen.

"Why?" Melvin asked.

"Because I can prove that Alex was lying to me."

"Did you know in that moment that the case had been blown wide open?" Melvin pressed.

"Oh, yes," responded Owen, one of the SLED agents who investigated the gruesome June 7, 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, killings for which disgraced S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh is now serving two life sentences while facing more than a hundred other criminal charges.

SLED Special Agent David Owen.

In a Dateline NBC exclusive, lead detectives speak out about the investigation into once-prominent South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, convicted last March of murdering his wife and son. The interviews are part of a new two-hour Dateline special, The Murdaugh Murders: Inside the Investigation, airing this Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

According to an NBC release, for the first time, SLED investigators Britt Dove and David Owen speak out about the moment they discovered video evidence proving Alex was at the scene of the murders when they occurred.

Dove explained to NBC News’ Craig Melvin that after listening to the video “three to four times,” he was in “disbelief.”

SLED Chief Mark Keel.

Owen also revealed that after an interrogation, Alex thanked him for “doing” his job, and then shook his hand. Asked if he was surprised by Alex’s comments, Owen responded, “After I just accused him of killing his wife and son? Hell yeah.”

The Murdaugh Murders: Inside the Investigation also features interviews with SLED Chief Mark Keel, other SLED Special Agents central to the investigation, the former Murdaugh family housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate Simpson, who opens up about her unique history with the Murdaughs, as well as Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over the murder trial.

For those viewers who miss Friday night's airing, you can watch the show online the next day at https://www.nbc.com/dateline.

Murdaugh has since appealed his conviction, and demanded a new trial based on allegations of jury tampering against a court official.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Dateline NBC: Investigators share insights into Alex Murdaugh murders