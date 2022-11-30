Dateline NBC profiles murder in Africa of Bianca Rudolph by former Westmoreland dentist

Nov. 30—Dateline NBC will cover a murder in Africa with connections to Westmoreland County during Friday's episode.

The long-running investigative series will focus on the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph while on safari in Zambia with husband Larry Rudolph, who founded and once operated Hempfield-­based Three Rivers Dental Group. Larry Rudolph was convicted in August in his wife's death. The trial took place in Denver federal court.

Dateline NBC correspondent Andrea Canning worked on the story from Zambia's Kafue National Park. Promotional materials state that the broadcast will include new details and jail phone recordings.

Interviews with a hunting scout, camp manager, attorneys and police investigators will be part of the two-hour episode which begins at 9 p.m.

Rudolph also was convicted of mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims. Sentencing is set for February. Rudolph has maintained his innocence.

During trial, the defense suggested Rudolph's wife of 34 years, a nervous traveler, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from Zambia to the United States. But prosecutors countered that evidence showed that was impossible because the wound to her heart came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away.

Investigators in Zambia and for the insurers concluded her death was an accident.

CBS' "48 Hours" earlier this year did a similar investigative piece on the Rudolph murder.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .