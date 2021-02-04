'Dateline NBC' trying its first multi-part crime drama

  • This image released by NBC shows key art for the docuseries "The Widower." "Dateline NBC" is stretching its true crime franchise into a multi-part series. “The Widower" is about a Las Vegas man who had four of his wives die under mysterious circumstances. It will debut on Feb. 18 and unfurl over five hours on three different nights. (NBC via AP)
  • This image released by NBC shows the staff of "Dateline NBC," from left, Keith Morrison, Andrea Canning, Lester Holt, Josh Mankiewicz and Dennis Murphy. "Dateline NBC" is stretching its true crime franchise into a multi-part series. “The Widower,” about a Las Vegas man who had four of his wives die under mysterious circumstances. It will debut on Feb. 18 and unfurl over five hours on three different nights. (Patrick Randak/NBC via AP)
  • This image released by NBC shows Thomas Randolph in a scene from "The Widower." "Dateline NBC" is stretching its true crime franchise into a multi-part series. “The Widower,” about Randolph, a Las Vegas man who had four of his wives die under mysterious circumstances. It will debut on Feb. 18 and unfurl over five hours on three different nights. (NBC via AP)
  • This image released by NBC shows Thomas Randolph in a scene from "The Widower." "Dateline NBC" is stretching its true crime franchise into a multi-part series. “The Widower,” about Randolph, a Las Vegas man who had four of his wives die under mysterious circumstances. It will debut on Feb. 18 and unfurl over five hours on three different nights. (NBC via AP)
1 / 4

Media-Dateline NBC

This image released by NBC shows key art for the docuseries "The Widower." "Dateline NBC" is stretching its true crime franchise into a multi-part series. “The Widower" is about a Las Vegas man who had four of his wives die under mysterious circumstances. It will debut on Feb. 18 and unfurl over five hours on three different nights. (NBC via AP)
DAVID BAUDER

NEW YORK (AP) — After the format worked for HBO and Netflix, “Dateline NBC” is trying its own version of a multi-part true crime drama this month.

The newsmagazine premieres “The Widower," about a Las Vegas man who had four of his six wives die under mysterious circumstances, on Feb. 18. The story unfurls over three nights and five hours.

It's one of three steps the network is taking to try and expand the appeal of the newsmagazine's crime franchise. This month, the Peacock streaming service will debut its own “Dateline NBC” channel, and a second podcast narrated by correspondent Keith Morrison will premiere.

“We're trying to go where the viewers are going,” said David Corvo, the show's senior executive producer, “and you have to do that. We're not all watching one event at the same time like we did when we grew up.”

“The Widower" is actually 12 years in the making. “Dateline NBC” producer Dan Slepian was embedding with Las Vegas police in 2008 when Thomas Randolph was arrested for murder. He kept following, and filming, the case until there was a recent resolution, said Liz Cole, the show's executive producer.

HBO's “The Jinx” and Netflix's “Making of a Murderer” and several podcasts have illustrated the appeal of immersive crime stories that go beyond the one- or two-hour format of network newsmagazines.

The risk, however, comes in following a trend and making a story longer than the material merits.

Slepian, who calls Randolph the “Joe Exotica of true crime” and hypes the “The Widower” as “'Tiger King' meets ‘Jinx’ meets ‘In Cold Blood,’" vouches for its ability to hold the audience's attention.

“The story itself almost demands all of the time we are giving it because of all of the twists and turns,” he said.

“Dateline” has interesting inside looks at how the police and prosecutors reacted as the story unfolds, and they would likely not make it if the show was tightly edited into one episode, he said.

Not everything “Dateline NBC” does is true crime; the show has done hours on the Capitol riot, COVID-19 vaccine development and the George Floyd case in the past year.

But crime stories are the central focus. They lend themselves to delayed viewing in a way most news programs don't, and the Peacock channel will need material.

“You don't really attract an audience like you did in the old days,” Corvo said. “You accumulate it. ‘Dateline’ is in every place a consumer can find it.”

It's why the network has in recent years sold episodes of the show in the syndication market, he said. Its first podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” has been downloaded more than 14 million times since its September 2019 debut.

The second podcast, which becomes available on Feb. 16, investigates Lori Vallow, an Idaho woman charged in connection with the disappearance of her children.

The crime stories used to be relatively easy to find. But now, with the genre so popular, securing interviews to tell the more dramatic stories is very competitive and “Dateline NBC” has a unit assigned to that task, Corvo said.

The show also announced that Natalie Morales is joining the staff as a correspondent.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Salmond brands Sturgeon's government 'a disgrace' over claims it hid evidence

    Alex Salmond has branded Nicola Sturgeon's government "a disgrace" and accused her officials of systematic dishonesty and obstruction during a probe into sexual misconduct claims against him. In written evidence to the Holyrood committee investigating the botched Scottish Government investigation into two complaints of sexual harassment, he also repeated his claim that Ms Sturgeon had offered to interfere in the probe on his behalf. If proven, the allegation would contradict Ms Sturgeon’s statements to Holyrood, in which she has repeatedly denied offering to meddle in the investigation to help her former mentor. Written evidence provided by Mr Salmond, in advance of his highly anticipated return to Holyrood as a witness next week, was published on Wednesday. Mr Salmond claims that compromising evidence was repeatedly withheld from his legal team as he sought to challenge the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government process in court. He also states it was a “fact” that the government only conceded the case after its external counsel threatened to resign if it did not do so. A senior Scottish Government source responded to the 21-page submission by accusing Mr Salmond of "contradictions and incoherence". Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after he won his judicial review against the civil service probe, and claimed more than £750,000 of taxpayers’ money in total was spent fighting his case. He was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial, following a separate criminal investigation.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Pots clang and medical workers strike in Myanmar

    The sound of pots and pans rang out in protest in Myanmar's biggest city Tuesday night clangs and honking car horns marked the first widespread protest against the military's coup this week.Some shouted "evil be gone", a traditional gesture to drive out evil or bad karma.The military has refused to accept the election victory of the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party which won by a landslide last November.The army has imposed a state of emergency for a year after they swiftly seized power Monday, detaining Suu Kyi and others, claiming election fraud.Late Tuesday, a senior party official said he learned that Suu Kyi was under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw and was quote "in good health", but would not be moved. An earlier post said she was at her home, but Reuters was unable to confirm.And on Wednesday, 70 hospitals, and medical departments across Myanmar stopped work to protest against the coup, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

    The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATO's top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the centre of its strategy since 2018, even though U.S. defence spending outstrips that of Moscow and Beijing. In 2018, China and Russia held their largest-ever joint military exercises, featuring 300,000 Russian troops.

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Britain urges flexibility ahead of U.N. Cyprus talks

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for flexibility and compromise ahead of a fresh bid by the United Nations to heal the decades-old division of Cyprus, a dispute harming ties between Turkey and Greece and energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean. Raab represents one of three guarantor countries under a convoluted treaty which granted Cyprus independence in 1960. He and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey are expected to attend a three-day summit the United Nations will call in early March on the future of Cypriot reunification talks.

  • Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House

    Upstairs in the family residence, the bed is set for the president's youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden's only surviving son, Hunter Biden, brother of Beau Biden, the president's other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. The baby bed's addition came to light during a People magazine interview in which the president said the Senate must put former President Donald Trump on trial since the House had impeached him over last month's riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead. “Otherwise it makes a mockery of the system,” Biden said in his first White House interview since his Jan. 20 swearing-in as president.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Palestinian cave-dwellers worry over Israeli settler incursions

    Home for Palestinian Barakat Mour is a hillside cave in the West Bank, which he says is often under threat from Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. "You'll be sitting with your wife in the cave and the settlers will raid it without any notice," Mour, 60, told Reuters about his family's dwelling near the West Bank city of Hebron. The Israeli military said that in recent weeks "there have been several reports of friction between settlers and Palestinians in caves near the village of (At-Tuwani)" and that troops worked to "separate the participants and restore order".

  • Austin orders military leaders to address extremism in ranks

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering military leaders to spend time talking to their troops about extremism in the ranks, after a number of former and current military members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Austin met with all of the military service chiefs and secretaries on Wednesday and told them he was ordering a “stand down” by all units in the next 60 days. Kirby said they are still working out details but that Austin — the department's first Black defense chief — is determined to address the issue and is gathering more information about how best to take it on.

  • Can't Hug a Satellite: General Addresses Space Force's PR Problem

    The head of the U.S. Space Force said it hasn't been easy to get the public to understand what the newest branch does.

  • 9 Floral Boutiques That Literally Deliver Romance on Valentine’s Day

    Don’t get up; these flowers will come directly to youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Oklahoma mass shooting: Man charged for murder of his brother and five children

    Incident happened at around 1.30am on Tuesday

  • Canada says Hong Kong graduates can apply for work permits, slams China on rights

    Canada said on Thursday that Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities could apply for a new category of three-year work permit next week and expressed fresh concern about China's clampdown on the former British territory. The announcement marks the latest step in Canada's campaign to help Hong Kong after China imposed a new national security law in late June 2020, aimed at anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession or terrorism. Under the new visa rules, unveiled last November, any Hong Kong resident who has graduated from a Canadian university in the past five years can apply to work for up to three years.

  • Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine

    Serbia’s leader expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he is proud Serbia became the first European country to give its population the shots made in China. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Belgrade that by receiving the Sinopharm vaccine, “the citizens of our country expressed deep trust in the Chinese vaccine and with that also in the Chinese state and Chinese experts.”