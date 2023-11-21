Dateline renews interest in 2013 murder trial of Rebecca Bryan. What to know..

Rebecca Bryan listens to opening statements during her murder trial in the Canadian County Courthouse in El Reno , Wednesday May 8, 2013.

Just months after the 2013 Oklahoma trial of Rebecca Bryan concluded, a Dateline episode aired about her husband's death and the ensuing "Mystery in Mustang."

But according to the prosecution and the jury, there wasn't much of a mystery after evidence was gathered.

Here's what you need to know about the killing of Keith Bryan, and who was convicted of his murder.

Keith Bryan shot in head, how Rebecca Bryan became prime suspect

Keith Bryan was shot in the side of the head the night of Sept. 20, 2011. He died the next morning at OU Medical Center.

Bryan had worked for the Nichols Hills Fire Department for 31 years and was chief at the time of his death.

Rebecca Bryan called police on the night of the shooting, claiming an intruder came into their home through the garage and shot her husband. She told police the shooter was getting revenge over not being hired by Bryan at the fire department.

But the Nichols Hills Fire Department had not hired anybody in the last four years. This, along with the wife's vague description of the intruder and evidence found in the home, led police to single Rebecca Bryan out as their main suspect.

Investigators found a gun, which matched the bullet used to shoot Keith Bryan, a spent shell casing, and a left-handed rubber glove with Rebecca Bryan's DNA wrapped in a bullet-riddled blanket in the dryer in her utility room.

The gun also matched the serial number to the gun box kept under Rebecca Bryan's mattress, and she was known to carry the gun in her purse. The utility room was also not on the path Rebecca Bryan repeatedly said the killer took as he entered and exited the home.

Rebecca Bryan's conviction in 2011 killing of husband

During Rebecca Bryan's trial, not only was the evidence stacked against her story, but witnesses testified of her repeated infidelity against her husband.

According to testimony, she boasted to friends of sex she had with strangers in the days leading up to the shooting at Dallas wedding and a work conference in Tulsa. Another man testified she stopped at his house in McLoud on her way home from Tulsa and they had sex hours before the shooting.

Several friends and family members testified Rebecca Bryan showed them a photo of the man's penis and bragged about the tryst while she rode with them to the hospital to see her husband after he was shot.

Mark Holbrook, of Hugo, also testified about his affair with Rebecca Bryan which ended in January 2010. Holbrook testified that in voice mails and text messages less than three hours before the shooting, she said she still loved him, expected to get a large inheritance soon and planned to buy a house so she could be near him.

It took jurors about four hours to find Bryan, 54, guilty of killing Nichols Hills Fire Chief Keith Bryan because of her obsession with a former lover. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Former staff writers Michael Kimball, Bryan Dean contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What to know: Rebecca Bryan convicted in 2013 murder case