What dates are your children's schools shut down for Thanksgiving? Find out here

When will schools in your area close for the Thanksgiving holiday? Find out here.

Schools in Central Louisiana are shutting down for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rapides Parish: All offices and schools closed Nov. 20-24.

Avoyelles Parish: All offices and schools closed Nov. 21-24. Classes resume Nov. 28 because Avoyelles schools operate on a four-day week.

Grant Parish: All offices and schools closed Nov. 21-24. Classes resume Nov. 28 because Grant schools operate on a four-day week.

Vernon Parish: All offices and schools closed Nov. 20-24.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: When will schools close for Thanksgiving? See the dates here