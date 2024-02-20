Dates for Pittsburgh’s briniest bash, Picklesburgh, revealed

Officials have announced the dates for one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic food festivals.

Picklesburgh, the three-time champion of the Best Speciality Food Festival in America, returns from July 19-21, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced.

The free festival celebrating all things dill-icious will once again be held on the Boulevard of the Allies.

Festival goers can expect to see the Heinz pickle balloon flying above downtown Pittsburgh, food from around the region, pickle-themed merchandise, live music, activities, contests and more.

“The festival was originally created to bring people downtown during summer when weekends were quiet, and business was slower. Almost a decade later, I don’t think we could ever have envisioned how the region has embraced this event and made it something so uniquely Pittsburgh,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “We’ve grown significantly every year, and it looks like that will happen again in 2024!”

In addition to announcing the upcoming festival dates, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is asking for help from the public so the briniest bash keeps its title for the fourth year in a row. You can vote for Picklesburgh as USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Best Specialty Food Festival in The USA once a day until March 18. Click here to vote.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership plans to reveal more about the 2024 festival in the coming months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Wing coming apart’: Passengers land safely after plane damaged midflight Search continues for 11-year-old who failed to make it to school bus stop Popular local wedding venue shuts down, leaving many couples scrambling VIDEO: Pittsburgh planning commission to vote on tiny homes for the homeless DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts