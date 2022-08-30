New dates, trials set in homicide cases

Aug. 29—Several Cumberland County Criminal Court cases involving homicides that were delayed because of the affect of COVID-19 in 2020-21 now have trial or motion dates.

Dozens of other unrelated cases were also given new court dates.

The upcoming trial dates include the following:

Set for trial

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia (2018 case), set for trial Sept. 13. Phone conference between judge and attorneys involved to be held to discuss potential conflict of interest with defense attorney Michael Giaimo.

—Kelly Renee Debord, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, set for trial on Sept. 22. Auto burglary, aggravated assault, assault, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Sept. 22 for tracking.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Sept. 2 for motion hearing, if any filed, and set for trial Sept. 22. Three additional counts of burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, continued to Sept. 22 for tracking.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, reckless endangerment, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of evading arrest, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, set for trial Oct. 5.

—Louis Thompson Anderson, aggravated assault and alternative theory of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, motion hearing set for Oct. 4 and trial set for Dec. 8.

—Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, motion hearing/status set for Nov. 1 and trial set for April 18.

Deadline docket

—James Dean Adams, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, state to drop the charge.

Story continues

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, false sales tax return and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 4.

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, trial date to be set on Sept. 9.

—John Wesley Baker, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Melissa Ann Baker, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 7.

—Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, evading arrest, possession of an explosive device and reckless driving, evaluation pending and continued to Oct. 4.

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4. Also, arraignment on possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, simple possession of meth, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Damon Levi Breeding, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Oct. 4.

—Jacob Matthew Brewer, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest, continued to Nov. 9 for payment of restitution and court costs.

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to Oct. 3.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, two counts of simple possession of meth, simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Oct. 4.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and reckless endangerment, continued to Oct. 4.

—Brad Edward Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 19.

—Frances Nicole Emerson, reckless endangerment, continued to Oct. 4.

—Shadaya Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence and domestic assault, continued to Oct. 4.

—Regina Beth Fish, domestic assault, continued to Sept. 19.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 19.

—Timothy Sean Flynn, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, continued to Sept. 7.

—Derrick Kain Foister, forgery by uttering, two counts of forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and criminal simulation, continued to Sept. 7.

—Deon Murice Garrett, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Steven Lamont Green, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 4.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 17.

—Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault, continued to Oct. 4.

—Noal Emanuel Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Oct. 3.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept 19.

—Jedidiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., aggravated assault and one case in boundover status, continued to Oct. 4.

—Joe Grant Lane, driving under the influence, continued to Sept. 9.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to Sept. 7.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor, continued to Sept. 7.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Sept. 19.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Oct 3.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000 and driving under the influence, Drug Court application pending and continued to Oct. 4.

—Antonio Maxine Perkins, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, continued to Sept. 7.

—Curtis Eugene Petrowski, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Michael Arzo Potter, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Virginia Faye Presley, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 4.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 2.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 7.

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, incarcerated in Bledsoe County and continued to Sept. 7.

—Tommy Otis Smith, possession of less than .5 grams of cocaine, continued to Sept. 7.

—Kyle Allen Sternquist, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and public intoxication, continued to Oct. 3.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to Nov. 9.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon, ten days in jail for contempt of court and continued to Oct. 4.

—Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to Sept. 7.

—Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 19.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued.

—James Dean Young, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, dropped.

Arraignment

—Jesse Drew Johnson, three counts of burglary, vandalism of up to $1,000, resisting a stop, arrest or search and criminal trespassing, bond set at $15,000 and continued to Sept. 9.

—Brandon Wayne Rains, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Nov. 1.

Motion/petition

—Darren Bryce Hamby, post conviction relief, motion withdrawn.

—Daren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—Paul Richard Mills, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Oct. 4 for motion hearing.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, continued to Oct. 3 for motion status and tracking.

—Warren John Nostrom, motion for new trial on two convictions of first-degree murder, continued to Oct. 4.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing continued to Sept. 9.

Report with attorney

—Anthony Lowell Harden, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Ernest Eugene Hedgecoth, domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hedgecoth and assessed a $100 fee, continued to Oct. 4.

Probation violation

—David Wayne Chennault, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 9.

—Tyler Lynn Loden, probation violation, Adult and Teen Challenge application pending for recovery furlough and continued to Oct 2.

—David Lee Queener, probation violations, pled guilty to the violations and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for days already served.

Continued boundover

—Robin Lane Hogan, two cases, continued to Sept. 7.

—Jesse Drew Johnson, two cases, continued to Sept. 9.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com