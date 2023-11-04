Dating app disaster: man robbed, beaten, kidnapped in set-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who thought he was meeting up with a woman he met on a dating app was assaulted, robbed, and kidnapped by multiple men in what appeared to be a set-up.

According to documents, at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to 303 Trigg Avenue where a man ran into a store nude with his hands tied behind his back claiming he has been robbed.

The victim advised police that he met a woman named “Diamond” on a dating app approximately a month prior to the attack. He said he was instructed by the woman to meet her at a house on Lucy Avenue.

Memphis pastor who was on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ charged with identity theft

Reports say that after arriving at the house, the victim met the woman who then took him to a different location on Latham Street.

The victim stated that six or seven men appeared from a different room in the house and began beating him in the head and face with guns. They reportedly stripped the victim of his clothing and tied his hands behind his back.

The victim told police that the men had stolen $400, credit and debit cards, and his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He says he was forced to leave the house nude and get into the trunk of his 2015 Nissan Sentra. The victim was able to escape from the trunk at 303 Trigg Avenue as the suspects fled the area, reports say.

The victim reportedly suffered a concussion, multiple lacerations and swelling on his head, and abrasions to other parts of his body.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

On Sept. 20, the victim positively identified 20-year-old Amir Collins in a six-person photographic line-up as one of the men who attacked and kidnapped him, reports say.

Collins was arrested Friday and charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault – Act In Concert.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.