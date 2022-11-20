Dating-app meetup ends with man pistol-whipped and robbed, California police say

A 35-year-old man meeting with a woman from a dating app ended up being beaten and robbed by two men, California police reported.

The woman left willingly with the two assailants following the attack just before 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Menlo Park police said in a news release.

The man told police he was sitting with the woman in a parked car on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue when two men pulled him out and pistol-whipped him, the release said.

They punched and kicked him before stealing cash and fleeing with the woman, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 650-330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.

Menlo Park is a city of 34,000 people about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco.

