Dating app reveals the best 'Game of Thrones' icebreakers

If you're trying to spark a conversation with a fellow Game of Thrones fan, open with... the Red Wedding? It may sound strange, but it works.

Ahead of the show's final season, which premieres on April 14, the dating app Zoosk analyzed a whopping 375,454 of its users' messages to find out how referencing Game of Thrones affected interactions. They've provided Mashable with the GOT-related icebreakers that got the most replies.

It turns out mentioning the Red Wedding, the series' devastating third season massacre, resulted in users getting 376 percent more replies than average. That was by far the most effective conversation starter, followed by mentions of fan favorite Tyrion Lannister, who garnered 165 percent more replies than the average.

Tyrion Lannister More

Image: GIPHY

Singles who slid into the DMs with Hodor received 120 percent more replies than average. Icebreaker-friendly characters also include Jon Snow at 43 percent and Cersei Lannister at 14 percent.

Referencing "Winter is coming" had a reply rate that was 79 percent higher than average, and the phrase "Game of Thrones" itself had a reply rate 19 percent higher than average.

This proves that when you're trying to shoot your shot, the most effective conversation starters center around what we all love: Drama.