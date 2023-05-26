Dating app scammers impersonating law enforcement target Norfolk County residents

Massachusetts singles looking to find love on online are being warned by Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office to be extra vigilant against scammers.

Officials said scammers impersonating law enforcement investigators are extorting users on dating sites, Coffee Meets Bagel and Bumble, for thousands of dollars after exchanging personal information.

Recently, a Coffee Meets Bagel user was the victim of an elaborate scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer claimed the user’s match was a minor who attempted to hurt herself when her parents found out about their relationship. The victim then received calls and text messages from both supposed Norfolk County officials and her family demanding more than $11,000 to pay for her medical bills.

The user reported the interactions to the Sheriff’s Office, who are reminding all that they will never demand payment for themselves or others.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook that a similar scam also took place on Bumble in the area.

“Scammers are skilled at preying on our emotional vulnerabilities in order to separate us from our money. Sometimes this is by preying on our relationships with others, our fears about the future, or threatening us with seemingly intense consequences,” said Sheriff McDermott.

If you are ever contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement who is demanding payment or threatening legal action, the Sheriff’s Office recommends hanging up and calling the agency that the person claimed to be from directly to confirm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

