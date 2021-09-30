A dating coach reviewed a 27-year-old's Hinge profile and said she should replace all her photos, except the one of her dog

Maya Vega/Insider

Maya, a 27-year-old living in NYC, agreed to have her dating profile analyzed by an expert for Insider's Dating App Clinic.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Tobin told Insider Maya should swap all her photos for candids, except for the picture of her and her dog.

Maya Vega is a 27-year-old living in New York City looking to meet new people and possibly date using Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder.

"I am trying to convey I am fun, approachable, love dogs, have good style, and that I am very open to meeting new people," Maya said.

She volunteered to have her profile reviewed by Dr. Michael Tobin, a clinical psychologist and author of "Riding the Edge: A Love Song to Deborah," for Insider's Dating App Clinic.

Tobin told Insider Maya should change her bio and photos to improve her chance of matching with the right people.

Maya should include more candid photos in her profile - like the one of her and her dog

Maya has a variety of photos in her dating profile, many of them with friends. Because her photos aren't themed, Tobin said the wide array of pictures might confuse people as to what she's looking for on the app.

Tobin said Maya should include fewer posed photos with friends and more candid photos to show off her personality. A good example of this is the photo with Maya and her dog.

"You get a sense from this photo that she's good hearted and loving," Tobin said.

Tobin wouldn't change any of Maya's deal breakers. Instead, she should add her personality traits.

Maya said her biggest deal breakers are Republicans, finance bros, and picky eaters. According to Tobin, she shouldn't change a thing about them.

"I wouldn't remove any of them," Tobin said. "The message is clear."

As for Maya's bio on Hinge, Tobin said it sends a great message to future friends or partners.

"I get a sense from her bio that she's easy to be with, friendly, an excellent conversationalist, and most likely has a good sense of humor," Tobin said. "The fact that she loves dogs says to me that she can give love."

What Tobin would add to Maya's profile is more information about herself. On Hinge, she said the ideal way to ask her out is to "skip small talk," and give her a time and place for a date.

Tobin said Maya should include her personality traits that reflect that energy.

"She might be spontaneous, adventurous, and most likely kind and caring," Tobin said. "I would add that."

Overall, Maya should clarify what she's looking for on her profile

Maya has a strong profile overall. Tobin would just recommend more candid photos and clarifying what exactly she's looking for on Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble.

"Her photos communicate ambivalence. Not sure what she wants, and I'm not sure if she knows what she wants," Tobin said.

