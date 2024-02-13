What is dating violence? Augusta University sparks campus conversation on national issue

Statistics show that, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. However, abuse can come in many different forms – making the true number of those experiencing dating violence more difficult to calculate and likely much higher.

Dating violence is a pattern of coercive, intimidating or manipulative behaviors used to exert power and control over a partner, according to Love is Respect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Dating violence tends to involve a series of abusive behaviors over time and can be hard to detect.

Signs of dating violence

While it can be hard to tell when a partner's behavior becomes unsafe, Love is Respect reported typical warning signs include:

Checking your phone, email, or social media accounts without your permission;

Putting you down frequently, especially in front of others;

Isolating you from friends or family (physically, financially or emotionally);

Extreme jealousy or insecurity;

Explosive outbursts, temper or mood swings;

Any form of physical harm;

Possessiveness or controlling behavior; and,

Pressuring or forcing you to have sex.

Common victims of dating violence

Studies show women between the ages of 18 and 24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Julie Kneuker, Augusta University's Title IX coordinator, said dating violence often goes unnoticed by college students because they may not be educated about what a healthy relationship looks like.

"One in three college women say they have been in an abusive dating relationship," Kneuker said. "It can include anything from physical violence to sexual, emotional, or verbal abuse."

In honor of Dating Violence Awareness month, Augusta University is hosting a tabling event on Valentine's Day, providing students with both internal and external resources.

"Our community partners will be giving out information, [hosting] giveaways and getting conversations going to get students thinking about what a healthy relationship looks like," Kneuker said. "It's sort of like a speed dating for dating resources."

The event will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jaguar Student Activities Center breezeway.

Resources for those experiencing dating violence

On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide, according to NCADV.

Love is Respect offers a free online quiz to gauge whether you are in an unhealthy relationship.

Those looking for resources can find local help on the U.S. Department of Justice's map or call the National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline at 866-331-9474. Peer advocates are available to talk, text or chat online 24/7. To text, send "loveis" to 22522.

