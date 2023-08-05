Daton Viel: What we know about man accused of shooting 2 Orlando police officers

Orlando police identified the man they said shot and critically injured two Orlando police officers in downtown Orlando on Friday night.

Here’s what we know so far about Daton Viel:

• Daton Viel is 28 years old.

• Police said they originally approached Viel near the intersection of West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue because the car he was near was wanted in connection to a homicide case in Miami.

• Police said Viel shot and injured two Orlando police officers around 11 p.m. on Friday.

• Police said Viel carjacked someone nearby the shooting scene and fled the area.

• Officers said they caught up with Viel at a Holiday Inn on Caravan Court on Saturday around 6 a.m. That’s where he was shot and killed by SWAT officers, after he opened fire on law enforcement.

• Police said Viel has “an extensive criminal history.”

• Orlando police said Viel was arrested in March 2023 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in December 2022. In that case, he faced charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious exhibition.

A heavy police presence can be seen at an Apopka apartment complex.

Orlando police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

