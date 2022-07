DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2022

The Daily Beast

Karwai Tang / Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.LONDON—Sunday was the hottest day of the year in the U.K., with the BBC reporting at one stage that the temperature at Wimbledon’s center court had reached 95 F and was expected to get as high as 104 F.Yet despite the ice-cream melting conditions, Prince William and Kate Middleton shoehorned their eldest son into a dark two-piece suit and t