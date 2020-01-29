Datrium Selected by Ultra Petroleum to Combat Ransomware and Recover from Disasters

Oil and Gas Company Cuts Costs by 50% and Takes Back Control of Its IT With Datrium's Disaster Recovery and Backup Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced that Ultra Petroleum, a Wyoming-based oil and gas producer, has selected Datrium to combat ransomware and recover from disasters with Datrium DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service). After several iterations of backup and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, Ultra Petroleum turned to Datrium for a more simplified and cost-efficient approach to DR and backup. Datrium DRaaS is transforming DR for all VMware workloads with its built-in backup, instant Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and on-demand model. It delivers significant cost savings and dramatically lowers IT complexity, enabling Ultra Petroleum to reinvest time and money into other business priorities.

As an independent exploration and production company, Ultra Petroleum manages dozens of systems, applications and both IT- and business-specific technologies. Before beginning its search for a new solution, Ultra Petroleum implemented various alternatives, including a co-location model that was difficult to work with and a managed services model that was inefficient and expensive. By deploying Datrium DRaaS, Ultra Petroleum is able to make the cloud its DR site at a fraction of the cost of having a second data center. Ultra Petroleum can now cut costs without impacting service levels because Datrium DRaaS provides incredibly fast failover and failback.

"Our IT is 95% virtualized, making Datrium a superior solution for our environment. Everything we wanted to do was supported and easy to implement," said Josh Rein, network manager at Ultra Petroleum. "With Datrium, everything rides on VMware and delivers built-in security features like encryption. We were able to deploy Datrium in less than eight hours and it took our IT team just an additional eight hours to learn the ins and outs, run validations and realize on-demand results. Additionally, Datrium is 50% less expensive than our managed services model. We finally found a solution that fits our situation."

While Ultra Petroleum's immediate need was a better backup solution, Datrium also provided the company with a clear path for moving to cloud-native DR. Datrium DRaaS combines backup and DR services to deliver seamless DR orchestration as an easy-to-use SaaS product. It provides Ultra Petroleum with complete, one-click failover and failback between their on-premises data center and an on-demand SDDC on VMware Cloud on AWS.

"Datrium DRaaS will give us on-demand DR for all our VMware workloads," said Rein. "This eliminates the need for a physical DR site and we'll only pay for the DR resources we actually use which is an economic no-brainer. With Datrium DRaaS, we can extract ourselves from the managed services model, take back control, and save a lot of money—but we aren't giving up any freedom of choice in the future."

With Datrium, Ultra Petroleum has added new capabilities without additional costs. For example, their IT team saved staff time by automating key backup processes and streamlining manual tasks. Datrium DRaaS also enables Ultra Petroleum to instantly restart any workload from S3 after a disaster, delivering protection from threats like natural disasters and ransomware. Because Datrium has the ability to deliver RPOs (recovery point objective) and RTOs in minutes, Ultra Petroleum improves its IT SLAs massively, for example beating their existing RTO of 48 hours by nearly 48 hours.