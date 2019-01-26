How Do Datronix Holdings Limited’s (HKG:889) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we’ll evaluate Datronix Holdings Limited (HKG:889) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Datronix Holdings:

0.048 = HK$30m ÷ (HK$866m – HK$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Datronix Holdings has an ROCE of 4.8%.

Does Datronix Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Datronix Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Datronix Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Datronix Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Datronix Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Datronix Holdings has total liabilities of HK$25m and total assets of HK$866m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 2.9% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Datronix Holdings’s admittedly low ROCE.

Our Take On Datronix Holdings’s ROCE

Nevertheless, there are potentially more attractive companies to invest in.