Daughter accused of hitting and killing her mother with car

A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly striking and killing her mother with a car.

New York State Police say Lindsay Naab, of Derby, New York, is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and felony DWI. Troopers said Naab struck her 57-year-old mother, Annette Naab, also of Derby, who sustained severe injuries on East Port Bay Road in the village of Wolcott, Wayne County, on Sunday afternoon.

Annette Naab was taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lindsay Naab charged in death of mother, Annette Naab, in Wolcott NY