Daughter arrested for pistol-whipping dad at Petersburg residence Thursday

PETERSBURG − A woman is in custody after allegedly pistol-whipping her father during an early morning argument Thursday at their residence.

Shaniqua McCrae, 33, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Petersburg Police report. She is being held pending a court appearance.

Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of McKenzie Street shortly before 6:40 a.m. Once there, they found the victim with a cut on his head.

Police said the victim told them that the suspect, his daughter, struck him with the gun following what was called a "domestic violence incident." The reason for that incident was not disclosed.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization, police said.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Daughter arrested for pistol-whipping father at Petersburg residence