Daughter Blames Tucker Carlson's Misinformation For Playing A Role In Dad's COVID-19 Death

A Washington woman whose father died of the coronavirus said he was hesitant to get vaccinated because of misinformation he heard in right-wing media and specifically cited Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Katie Lane said her father, 45-year-old Boeing designer Patrick Lane, wasn’t on the far right politically.

“He was right in the middle and he consumed media from both sides,” Katie Lane said. “And just some of the misinformation on one of those sides made him hesitant.”

When asked what specifically made her father refuse the shot, the 20-year-old Washington State University student cited Carlson.

“He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines,” she said. “And I believe that that played a role.”

Katie Lane said her father was waiting for full FDA approval before getting the shot, but by the time that happened, he was already sick. One his last comments was that he wished he had been vaccinated.

Patrick Lane had no underlying health conditions, she told KING 5, the NBC station in Seattle.

Carlson, who has admitted to lying on his show, has consistently fed his audience conspiracy theories, misinformation and outright falsehoods about the infection and the vaccine.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.