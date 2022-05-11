Daughter of boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford loses shoe but fights back to win 200-meter race
7-year-old Talaya Crawford, daughter of pro boxer, Terence "Bud" Crawford lost her shoe at the start of a 200-meter sprint but fought back to win.
Shohei Ohtani can do it all on a baseball field, yet the Japanese two-way sensation had never hit a grand slam as a professional. Ohtani's first slam came on a two-homer night, Mike Trout also homered and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-3. Ohtani had a solo shot in the sixth inning off Jalen Beeks.
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Anthony Avalos' family members have reached a tentative $32-million settlement with L.A. County in connection with the Lancaster boy's alleged torture-murder.
Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have added a new member to their family.
There weren’t many details initially following the wreck last Wednesday that sent Jerry Jones to the hospital with minor injuries. But a Dallas police crash report confirms what was shown in a video obtained by TMZ Sports. The driver of a gray Hyndai Sonata made an improper left turn from a far-right lane directly into [more]
From classic desserts to affordable sweet wine, the budget grocery chain has stocked up on a variety of goods to enjoy the warm, spring weather.
George Karlaftis seemed to follow through at Chiefs rookie minicamp on this draft-day promise
Doug Pederson became the new head coach of the Jaguars earlier this year after Jacksonville ran a search process that saw a lot of early focus on Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Leftwich, who was a Jaguars first-round pick, was one of the first coaches linked with the opening after Urban Meyer went down in [more]
Despite all odds, horse Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon emerged victorious in the 148th Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs on Saturday.
The furry surprise was a gift to the singer for Mother's Day.
A viral Facebook photo claims to show a Russian plane shot down over Ukraine, but the photo has existed for years and was likely taken elsewhere.
The Longhorns have cycled through a few helmet styles throughout the years.
"I want the fine paid," the federal judge said as New York's attorney general battles with Trump over subpoenas demanding his documents and testimony.
If and when the U.S. Supreme Court gets around to banning interracial marriage, my husband and I wonder what will happen.
The current owners recently spent $2 million giving the historic home a chic, cosmopolitan style.
Ryan Dorsey shares six-year-old son Josey with the late actress, who died in July 2020
Joe Haden is packed up and ready to leave Pittsburgh.
A South Dakotan man heavily featured in the latest season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" is cashing in on his newfound fame, one pair of pants at a time.