Daughter brings dad to tears with med school acceptance

The federal gun safety proposal announced last week by a bipartisan group of senators in response to the attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is "a step in the right direction," according to several authorities -- but the measures, had they already been in place, might not have prevented the Uvalde shooting, mental health and violence experts told ABC News. The legislative framework, by 10 Republicans, nine Democrats, and one independent senator, contains six proposals focusing on mental health plus three gun-specific proposals that include targeting criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements and cracking down on those who illegally purchase and traffic guns. The proposal does not raise the age limit to purchase semiautomatic assault-style weapons -- but for buyers under 21 years of age, it "requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement."