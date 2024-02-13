Daughter charged with murder after mom found dead in Wadesboro

A woman has been charged with murder after her mother was found dead in Wadesboro over the weekend.

Deputies were called just before midnight Sunday to a home on Firetower Road for a welfare check. When they arrived, investigators found the body of Dorothy Lorraine Allen on the floor.

Deputies identified the suspect in her death as her daughter, 31-year-old Cherise Allen.

Authorities quickly arrested Allen and charged her with murder.

Deputies said it appears Dorothy Allen’s cause of death is blunt force trauma, but they are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm that information.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working the ongoing investigation.

