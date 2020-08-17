Daughter of coronavirus victim speaks at DNC: 'His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump'

Kristin Urquiza lost her father to COVID-19 — and she's pinning the blame squarely on President Trump.

Urquiza authored an obituary for her father Mark Anthony Urquiza, who died in June of coronavirus, calling out Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R). She reiterated that message on Monday at the Democratic National Convention, declaring her father's "only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump."

"My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn't. He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said coronavirus was under control and going to disappear," Urquiza said. She recounted how after Arizona's stay-at-home order was lifted, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends. "A few weeks later he was put on a ventilator, and after five agonizing days, he died alone."

"My father was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life." Watch Urquiza's whole powerful speech below.







Our reporters are calling Kristin Urquiza's #DNC speech tonight "powerful" and "striking." Urquiza garnered national attention in July after writing an obit for her father who died of #Covid19. Follow our DNC live analysis: https://t.co/Yf4BFttio1 pic.twitter.com/v4yKopMobJ — POLITICO (@politico) August 18, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

John Boehner would 'rather set himself on fire' than get involved in the 2020 election

The DNC really leaned into Biden's love of Amtrak, 'everyday, working class people'

Kamala Harris' Secret Service code name reportedly reflects her groundbreaking nomination

