    Advertisement

    Daughter of coronavirus victim speaks at DNC: 'His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump'

    Kathryn Krawczyk

    Kristin Urquiza lost her father to COVID-19 — and she's pinning the blame squarely on President Trump.

    Urquiza authored an obituary for her father Mark Anthony Urquiza, who died in June of coronavirus, calling out Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R). She reiterated that message on Monday at the Democratic National Convention, declaring her father's "only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump."

    "My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn't. He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said coronavirus was under control and going to disappear," Urquiza said. She recounted how after Arizona's stay-at-home order was lifted, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends. "A few weeks later he was put on a ventilator, and after five agonizing days, he died alone."

    "My father was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life." Watch Urquiza's whole powerful speech below.



    More stories from theweek.com
    John Boehner would 'rather set himself on fire' than get involved in the 2020 election
    The DNC really leaned into Biden's love of Amtrak, 'everyday, working class people'
    Kamala Harris' Secret Service code name reportedly reflects her groundbreaking nomination

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.