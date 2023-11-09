Daughter, father take pleas in 2019 killing of camper

Nov. 8—A woman and her father pleaded no contest Tuesday to a series of charges related to the killing of a man whose body was found days later in the Kern River.

Hannah Tubbs, also known as James Tubbs, and her father Edward Tubbs accepted plea agreements on charges involving the April 21, 2019 death of Michael Clark, who had been camping along with Hannah and others, according to a Kern County District Attorney's news release Wednesday. It added the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The case led to separate proceedings in Los Angeles County, as Hannah's DNA was linked to a sexual assault case from 2014, when Tubbs was 17 years old. The L.A. County District Attorney's Office has chosen not to try her as an adult in that case, allowing her prosecution as a juvenile.

In Kern County Superior Court, she pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, second degree robbery and witness intimidation of a second victim. She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 7 to 15 years in prison.

Edward Tubbs was arrested in August on suspicion of being an accessory to Clark's killing and witness intimidation, to which he pleaded no contest Tuesday before being sentenced to 192 days in jail and 1 year of misdemeanor probation.