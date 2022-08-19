Daughter finds blood in parents’ home, then deputies find bodies, Washington cops say

Deputies discovered two bodies at a property after a woman said she went to check on her parents, authorities in Washington said.

The daughter said she saw signs of “forced entry into the home” and blood when she went to her parents’ home in Olalla on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

But she told deputies she couldn’t find her parents.

Deputies said they responded to the home around 5:15 p.m. and found the bodies of Steven P. and Mina Shulz, both 51.

Authorities said the two died from “died from homicidal violence,” but the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.

“This homicide investigation is in its very early stages and there is much still to be processed,” the sheriff’s office said. “Additional information will be released as soon as it is available and appropriate.”

Olalla is about 20 miles southwest of Seattle.

