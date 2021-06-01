Daughter finds mom dead in murder-suicide attempt, HPD says
Police said one of their daughters found the wife dead and called 911. Right now, Carlos Guzman is in the hospital recovering from self-inflicted cuts.
Who killed Daniel Lerma? Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help. "You are our eyes and ears out there. It is time to step up to the plate."
A father accused of sexually abusing his daughter for more than four years was found guilty of all 15 charges involving sexual assault on Tuesday (1 June).
Belarus is not a member of NATO but has had ties with the military alliance since 1992 following the fall of the Soviet Union, and has maintained a diplomatic mission to NATO since 1998.Belarusian personnel can attend seminars and meetings at NATO and in NATO countries as part of a cooperation partnership that tackles issues such as arms control and military education."We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters," Stoltenberg told a news conference ahead of meetings of NATO defense and foreign ministers on Tuesday, without giving more details.Asked about new Russian military formations and units, intended to be deployed close to the alliance's borders, Stoltenberg said NATO would continue to seek dialogue with Moscow, while also exercising troops for defensive purposes."It is important to manage the difficult relationship with Russia with transparency on military activities, risk reduction and also for instance related issues like arms control," Stoltenberg told reporters.Russia's ties with the West are acutely strained over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a military build-up near Ukraine as well as allegations of election hacking.
Canadians react after the remains of 215 children were found at a former Kamloops residential school. People across the country are calling for the PM to take action to expose Canada's racist history with Indigenous Peoples, and the ' cultural genocide', that was designed to strip them of their heritage.
The European Union is preparing sanctions on Belarus' national airline and around a dozen top Belarusian aviation officials, three diplomats said, a stop-gap measure before economic sanctions following the forced landing of a passenger plane. The proposed asset freezes and travel bans are part of a package of new sanctions on Belarus from EU states, which are outraged that a Ryanair flight was pressed to land in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend. EU governments, which described the incident as state piracy, say they are looking at targeting sectors that play a central role in the Belarus economy, to inflict real punishment on President Alexander Lukashenko.
Texas families who relied on the Pandemic EBT card, which previously provided a one-time benefit of $285 for students receiving free and reduced-price meals, can apply for another round of food aid for the 2021-22 school […]
Katrina Folks says she has tried everything she can think of to find work since losing her job in September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced May 10 that Mississippi will opt out of the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed. At least 24 Republican-led states in the U.S. have now decided to end federal unemployment benefits early, months before they were set to expire in September 2021.
Xavior Harrelson was last seen on Thursday in Montezuma, about 60 miles east of Des Moines, police said. He turned 11 on Sunday.
Streets in southeast Nigeria were deserted on Monday as the former separatist region commemorated the more than one million people who died in the Biafra war and famine half a century ago.
President Joe Biden will announce steps on Tuesday to narrow the large and persistent racial wealth gap that divides Black, Latino and white Americans, although he will stop short of a cancellation of student loan debt demanded by civil rights groups. Biden, a Democrat, will call for billions of dollars in grants and investments to benefit poor minority communities, as well as a big increase in federal procurement from small, disadvantaged businesses, and a crackdown on housing discrimination, administration officials told reporters. He will unveil the measures during a visit to the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob 100 years ago.
Clayton Dillard III’s dad said his body remained covered by a tarp at the crime scene in 90-degree heat for hours. One of the victims fatally wounded at a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been identified as Clayton Dillard III. Twenty-two people were injured, two fatally, in Sunday’s morning’s shooting, which, according to reports, began after three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of El Mula Banquet Hall after midnight and fired assault rifles and handguns into a crowd.
Fire ripped through a historic building on Mackinac Island in Michigan on May 30.Local media reported Brigadoon Cottage, a Victorian-era private residence, caught alight around 6 pm.“So far everyone is safe and the surrounding structures look like they will be good,” a witness posted on the Haunts of Mackinac Facebook page.Video filmed by uploader Angela Hopkins shows fire crews working to extinguish the fire. Credit: Angela Hopkins via Storyful
Just in time for Lamborghini’s upcoming one-make race, the Italian supercar manufacturer showed the world its most sinister Huracán to date — the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” says Lamborghini. Radical aerodynamic improvements are just some of the upgrades that make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 superior to its predecessors. Lamborghini’s motorsports division (Squadra Corse) and the sports car maker’s in-house design department (Lamborghini Centro Stile) focused on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s front end resulting in some significant updates. It now features new high-intensity full-LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. New air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 adherent to the sides and improved downforce at high speeds. Likewise, the rear also receives similar aerodynamic upgrades such as a carbon-fiber wing. The taillights of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 have striking similarities with the Countach. An arched carbon fiber rear bumper marries the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The majority of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s body panels has been replaced with carbon fiber. Its fenders are now made of a single element, favoring optimal surface continuity. “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘racing in style.’ That is a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” said Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. In addition to its aerodynamics, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also has a new braking system. The steel front discs have been increased in size from 380 to 390mm to accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area. Propulsion will be coming from the rear, delivered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 620 horses mated to a six-speed X-Trac gearbox. “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience while paying the utmost attention to running costs,” said Lamborghini Motorsport Division Head Giorgio Sanna. Since 2009, a total of 950 drivers have participated in the Super Trofeo. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut during the second round of Lamborghini’s one-make race on May 28 in Le Castellet. Lamborghini says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will have a sticker price of €250,000. An upgrade kit for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be made available early next year. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: 5 interesting facts about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal Lamborghini’s ‘The Real Race’ back for 2nd run
‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’
Study found 169 per cent increase in crimes against Asians in first quarter of 2021
Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns
Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House
‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’
Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’
The Lightning got a key goal from a grinder. The Hurricanes may need something like that to unlock Andrei Vasilevskiy.