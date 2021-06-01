Daughter finds mom dead in murder-suicide attempt, HPD says

Carmudi

Just in time for Lamborghini’s upcoming one-make race, the Italian supercar manufacturer showed the world its most sinister Huracán to date — the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” says Lamborghini. Radical aerodynamic improvements are just some of the upgrades that make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 superior to its predecessors. Lamborghini’s motorsports division (Squadra Corse) and the sports car maker’s in-house design department (Lamborghini Centro Stile) focused on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s front end resulting in some significant updates. It now features new high-intensity full-LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. New air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 adherent to the sides and improved downforce at high speeds. Likewise, the rear also receives similar aerodynamic upgrades such as a carbon-fiber wing. The taillights of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 have striking similarities with the Countach. An arched carbon fiber rear bumper marries the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The majority of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s body panels has been replaced with carbon fiber. Its fenders are now made of a single element, favoring optimal surface continuity. “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘racing in style.’ That is a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” said Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. In addition to its aerodynamics, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also has a new braking system. The steel front discs have been increased in size from 380 to 390mm to accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area. Propulsion will be coming from the rear, delivered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 620 horses mated to a six-speed X-Trac gearbox. “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience while paying the utmost attention to running costs,” said Lamborghini Motorsport Division Head Giorgio Sanna. Since 2009, a total of 950 drivers have participated in the Super Trofeo. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut during the second round of Lamborghini’s one-make race on May 28 in Le Castellet. Lamborghini says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will have a sticker price of €250,000. An upgrade kit for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be made available early next year. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: 5 interesting facts about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal Lamborghini’s ‘The Real Race’ back for 2nd run