Daughter of former NY senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan caught on video racially abusing young Asian-American couple

Maura Moynihan, the daughter of Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, screaming at Daniel Lee and Maria Ha. The couple accused her of racially abusing them and saying Ms Ha should “go back to China.

The daughter of the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan has been accused of racially abusing an Asian-American couple after video of her ranting and telling them to "go back to China" circulated online.

The footage shows Ms Moynihan having a heated argument with Dan Lee, who began filming her after she allegedly told Mr Lee's wife, Maria Ha, to "go back to China."

Ms Ha shared the footage on her Instagram account. She claims the confrontation took place at 1:25pm near a Manhattan street corner.

The video of the harassment comes as racially motivated attacks against Asian-Americans are on the rise and just days after a the Atlanta spa shooting that left six Asian women dead.

Maura Moynihan admitted to radio station WABC that she was the woman who appeared in the video, but denies making racist remarks.

According to Ms Ha, Ms Moynihan attacked her unprovoked.

“You’re not from here. Go back to Communist China b****,” Ms Moynihan allegedly said.